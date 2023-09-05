Content
Quebec environmental group 'bitterly disappointed' by reforms to container deposit system

  • 2 days ago
Environmental organization Équiterre doesn't have kind words for Quebec's most recent plan to modernize its deposit system. Équiterre says the government is moving way too slowly when it comes to collecting materials like glass, plastic and metal bottles or containers.

