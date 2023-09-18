Content
Waterloo region Changemakers: Grace Ibrahima

Waterloo region Changemakers: Grace Ibrahima

  • 47 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 19:04

Content warning: The following interview includes information that may be distressing to some listeners. CBC K-W's Waterloo region Changemakers project aims to highlight people who have made a positive impact on the community through their work and story. The project is to honour the team's 10 year anniversary in the region. Grace Ibrahima, a children's author, is being recognized for creating a space for curious children to have appropriate conversations about race and representation.

