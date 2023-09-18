Waterloo region Changemakers: Grace Ibrahima | CBC.ca Loaded
Waterloo region Changemakers: Grace Ibrahima
47 minutes ago
Duration 19:04
Content warning: The following interview includes information that may be distressing to some listeners.
CBC K-W's Waterloo region Changemakers project aims to highlight people who have made a positive impact on the community through their work and story. The project is to honour the team's 10 year anniversary in the region. Grace Ibrahima, a children's author, is being recognized for creating a space for curious children to have appropriate conversations about race and representation.