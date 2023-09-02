Content
Author David Homel on writing, whiteness and wailing singers

A long journey of ideas culminate in writer and translator David Homel's latest memoir "How Did I Get Here?: A Writer's Education." We learn of his questions and criticisms as a writing instructor and dive into his memories of growing up the son of working-class immigrants in Chicago.

