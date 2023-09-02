Blues, Americana artist Ray Bonneville returns to Montreal with new album On the Blind Side | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend12:37Blues, Americana artist Ray Bonneville returns to Montreal with new album On the Blind Side
Blues, Americana artist Ray Bonneville returns to Montreal with new album On the Blind Side
12 hours ago
Radio
Duration 12:37
Ray Bonneville has spent a lifetime on the road, travelling and moving from city to city. At 74, he has no plans to stop. He'll discuss his new album and his life as a rambler with our guest host, Yardly Kavanagh, before his shows in Morin-Heights and Montreal.