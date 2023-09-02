Content
All in a Weekend12:37Blues, Americana artist Ray Bonneville returns to Montreal with new album On the Blind Side

Blues, Americana artist Ray Bonneville returns to Montreal with new album On the Blind Side

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:37

Ray Bonneville has spent a lifetime on the road, travelling and moving from city to city. At 74, he has no plans to stop. He'll discuss his new album and his life as a rambler with our guest host, Yardly Kavanagh, before his shows in Morin-Heights and Montreal.

