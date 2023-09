Meet some of the Edmontonians who call an encampment home

News

Duration 9:50

Whether it’s business owners complaining about negative impacts, police citing safety concerns, or human rights groups suing over alleged human rights violations, homelessness and how to manage encampments are becoming big conversations across Canada. But one group we often don’t hear from are those living within the encampments themselves. Naama Weingarten and Nathan Gross spent a day visiting several Edmonton encampments, gathering the stories of the people they met.