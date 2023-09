What it looks like to soar over Toronto with an aerobatic pilot

The Canadian International Air Show will take off for its 74th year soaring above Toronto’s waterfront this weekend. It will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 demo team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and more. There will also be some high-flying aerobatics on display. CBC Toronto's Laura Pedersen got a front-row seat with aerobatic pilot Mike Tryggvason ahead of the show.