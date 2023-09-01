Content
Superior Morning7:35Mike Visser - Hymers Fall Fair preview

Mike Visser - Hymers Fall Fair preview

  • 21 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:35

It's a fall tradition in Thunder Bay. One that's been happening for more than a hundred years. And this weekend people will once again flock to the annual Hymers Fall Fair. They'll go to check out the giant zucchinis, the prize-winning pies and the quirky contests. And of course, they'll go to see the animals. Mike Visser owns My Pride Farm in Thunder Bay. He'll be showing some of his calves and cows at the fair. The CBC's Amy Hadley paid his farm a visit to learn more about what makes a prize-winning cow.

