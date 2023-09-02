BC's Music Show with guest host Michael Juk

Content
There's something about the tactile, analog quality of vinyl records that makes this premium audio medium more popular than it has been for decades. On today's show, Michael Juk does a deep dive into the glory of vinyl with brand new releases and choice favourites from the past. Comments & questions: bcmusic@cbc.ca

