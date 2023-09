These cows are getting salon treatment, in preparation for the Harrow Fair

For most of us, the Harrow Fair is a fun way to finish off the summer but for others, it's the culmination of months of hard work. The Essex 4-H club gathered Wednesday night for some last minute preparation including some beautifying before the cows big debut. The CBC's Meg Roberts was at Wridair Farms to learn all about the primping and priming.