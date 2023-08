Plane, geese fly in front of super blue moon in Windsor, Ont.

News

Duration 1:26

CBC News video producer Michael Evans set up a camera in Windsor, Ont., to catch the rare super blue moon Wednesday night. The video shows planes and geese fly in front of the moon. It was the second full moon in August and also the closest full moon of the year — making it appear bigger and brighter. The next super blue moon won't be until Jan. 2037.