New book takes you behind the scene on Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope

Morning North10:04New book takes you behind the scene on Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:04

There's a new book about Terry Fox. It's written from the perspective of the man who led the campaign to tell the world about the Marathon of Hope. Bill Vigars joined us in studio to talk about his book: Terry and Me, The Inside Story of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope.

