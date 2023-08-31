New book takes you behind the scene on Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope | CBC.ca Loaded
New book takes you behind the scene on Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope
3 days ago
There's a new book about Terry Fox. It's written from the perspective of the man who led the campaign to tell the world about the Marathon of Hope. Bill Vigars joined us in studio to talk about his book: Terry and Me, The Inside Story of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope.