A Thunder Bay physicist's new imaging device could revolutionize cancer screening.
Fresh Air13:00A Thunder Bay physicist's new imaging device could revolutionize cancer screening.
5 days ago
Scanning people for cancerous tumours could soon be faster, safer, and much more accurate.
Alla Reznik is chief scientific officer at Radialis Inc.
She joined us to explain how the Radialis PET Imager works.