Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fresh Air13:00A Thunder Bay physicist's new imaging device could revolutionize cancer screening.

A Thunder Bay physicist's new imaging device could revolutionize cancer screening.

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:00

Scanning people for cancerous tumours could soon be faster, safer, and much more accurate. Alla Reznik is chief scientific officer at Radialis Inc. She joined us to explain how the Radialis PET Imager works.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:34

Dramatic first images out of Florida as Idalia makes landfall

World

8 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Bears turn B.C. woman's lawn into playground

CBC News BC

23 hours ago
Duration 0:55

Exotic cat comes face-to-face with domestic cat on Halifax street

CBC News Nova Scotia

1 day ago
Duration 1:03

What a psychologist thinks about Trump's mug shot

CBC News

5 days ago
Duration 2:23

A glimpse into the drug crisis in the heart of the nation's capital

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago

now