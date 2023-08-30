Connor Remus: Take it in Strides Run

A warning to our listeners that our next interview will involve the discussion of suicide. We want to remind listeners that help is available. The Talk Suicide Canada Helpline can be reached 24/7 at 1-833-456-4566. Next month, over 200 runners and walkers in Thunder Bay will gather to remember loved ones lost to suicide and raise awareness for suicide prevention resources. We’ll talk to organizer Connor Remus who's behind the first ever Take it in Strides Run.