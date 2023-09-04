Model Minority

Radio

Duration 48:58

For decades, Asian-Canadians have been led to believe that they will be accepted in Canada if they just work hard, keep their heads down and play the part of the "Model Minority." But anti-Asian racism remains prevalent, while the "Model Minority" myth is used to pit Black, Indigenous and People of Colour against each other. Model Minority is a show about all the ways Asian-Canadians are clapping back at racist stereotypes, unlearning internalized racism, and taking pride in their Asian identity.