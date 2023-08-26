When she's in her writing zone, author Catherine Leroux thinks she's probably grimacing

Radio

Duration 54:00

The Bridge host Nantali Indongo chats with Montreal writer Catherine Leroux about the purpose of her job and its challenges. And Leroux explains a bit about her fourth novel, The Future, translated by Susan Ouriou. It is set in a reimagined city of the past: Detroit when it was Fort Detroit, an area populated by Indigenous, Afro-descendants and the French. The story isn't set in the past, but rather jumps ahead to times we all recognize today.