Heather O'Neill concludes the Quebec Writers Federation "Max Margles Residency" in Dublin, Ireland | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend12:22Heather O'Neill concludes the Quebec Writers Federation "Max Margles Residency" in Dublin, Ireland
Heather O'Neill concludes the Quebec Writers Federation "Max Margles Residency" in Dublin, Ireland
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 12:22
Award-winning author Heather O'Neill talks about the fantastical and magical stories she heard from people in Ireland, while she was in Dublin. We talk about some of that lore and how it may inspire her going forward.