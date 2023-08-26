Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fresh Air8:56Scooter's Roller Palace in Mississauga is closing its doors for good. Sameer Chhabra went there to find out what makes the rink so much more than just a place to skate.

Scooter's Roller Palace in Mississauga is closing its doors for good. Sameer Chhabra went there to find out what makes the rink so much more than just a place to skate.

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:56

Scooter's Roller Rink first opened its doors in Mississauga in 1976. But, the building has been sold to a developer, and now Scooter's days are numbered. The CBC's Sameer Chhabra worked there as a teen, and went back to find out why Scooter's Roller Palace is such a community institution.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 4:10

Canada's Marco Arop speeds to 800m gold at the worlds

Sports

1 day ago
Duration 0:36

Ominous cloud washes over German municipality

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:03

How crafty thieves are stealing bicycles

CBC News Manitoba

25 days ago
Duration 8:27

Pierce LePage wins historic decathlon title, fellow Canadian Damian Warner claims silver

Sports

1 day ago
Duration 1:03

What a psychologist thinks about Trump's mug shot

CBC News

2 days ago

now