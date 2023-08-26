Scooter's Roller Palace in Mississauga is closing its doors for good. Sameer Chhabra went there to find out what makes the rink so much more than just a place to skate. | CBC.ca Loaded
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 8:56
Scooter's Roller Rink first opened its doors in Mississauga in 1976.
But, the building has been sold to a developer, and now Scooter's days are numbered.
The CBC's Sameer Chhabra worked there as a teen, and went back to find out why Scooter's Roller Palace is such a community institution.