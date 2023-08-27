Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth42:53Smarter tools and altered forests can help fight fire better

Smarter tools and altered forests can help fight fire better

  • 18 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 42:53

Wildfires are getting harder to fight, so what can we do about it? A lot, actually. We’ll hear a former firefighter’s ideas on how we can use smarter technology and preventative measures to tackle wildfires. And we’ll learn about Indigenous food sovereignty and security, from teaching traditional hunting to planting native plants.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:34

Fire tornado seen over Gun Lake in B.C.

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:24

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images | Eyewitness video purports to show Russian plane falling

CBC News

3 days ago
Duration 4:11

What Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death could mean for Putin

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:34

Fire tornado seen over Gun Lake in B.C.

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 2:48

Trump surrenders in Georgia, has mug shot taken

The National

1 day ago

now