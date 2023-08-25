Content
New book aims to restore connection between killer whales and SENĆOŦEN language

Many people often consider learning other languages like French or Spanish. But what about SENĆOŦEN? The team at the QENTOL, YEN/ W̱SÁNEĆ Marine Guardians Program has published a kids' book all about the killer whale or KELL̵OLEMEĆEN. The book teaches fun facts about orcas and their unique connection to the SENĆOŦEN language. CBC News spoke with the team's senior manager and book author, David Dick.

