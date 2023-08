Watch Billy Gauthier carve this whale skull into his 'most important piece'

Duration 3:08

For the Bonavista Bienalle, Inuk sculptor Billy Gauthier had just one week to work on his grandest canvas: a 600-lb. whale skull. Gauthier worked day and night, carving what he calls his most important piece. Click to see the sculpture and hear the message behind it.