'Stolen' NBA secrets: why the Knicks are suing the Raptors | About That

Duration 9:27

The New York Knicks have filed a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks employee, accusing them all of stealing thousands of videos and other scouting secrets. Andrew Chang breaks down the details of the lawsuit and looks at how far a team might go to get a competitive edge.