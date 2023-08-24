Communauto users help each other — and complain together — in Facebook group

Evelyne Morrissette has been driving around in Communauto cars daily for a decade. She noticed a platform didn't exist for users of the service to share their experiences and complaints so she decided to do something about it and created the Facebook page Spotted: Communauto. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Morrissette about the page which has over 7,000 members.