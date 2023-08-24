Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning8:01Taylor O'Brien: From Page to Stage: Shakespeare Intensive

Taylor O'Brien: From Page to Stage: Shakespeare Intensive

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:01

To be or not to be? Magnus Theatre is hosting a two-week Shakespeare camp for young performers. CBC's Taylor O'Brien attended a rehearsal to speak with students and the director of education about their process of putting together a performance of a Shakespeare classic.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:24

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images | Eyewitness video purports to show Russian plane falling

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:34

Fire tornado seen over Gun Lake in B.C.

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:34

Fire tornado seen over Gun Lake in B.C.

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 0:41

India makes history with moon landing

World

2 days ago
Duration 2:25

West Kelowna man watched video footage of his home burn taken by neighbour's doorbell camera

British Columbia

4 days ago

now