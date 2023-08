West Kelowna woman sees home is safe from wildfires through the lens of a CBC News video camera

A CBC News crew gave West Kelowna's Susan Priest a peek through the telephoto lens of a news camera, allowing her to see her home safe and sound for the first time after a wildfire devastated the area. A previous version of this video displayed an image of a house that was not owned by Susan Priest.