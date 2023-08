Home is where the food is: West Point neighbours help new community members celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day

The Rusanzhyks, a Ukrainian family of four, moved to P.E.I. in September 2022 after Russia invaded their home country. Now, the community of West Point is hosting a meet and greet Aug. 24 to make the family feel at home on Ukraine's Independence Day. CBC's Mikee Mutuc stopped by to help prepare for the event.