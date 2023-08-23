Sask. education minister talks new policy requiring schools to get parental permission for pronoun changes | CBC.ca Loaded
16 hours ago
The province's education minister is making some changes ahead of the new school year. Dustin Duncan will require schools to get parental consent if a child under 16 wants to be called a different name -- or have different pronouns used. Host Stefani Langenegger talks with education minister Dustin Duncan.