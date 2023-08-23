Content
The Morning Edition - Sask17:02Sask. education minister talks new policy requiring schools to get parental permission for pronoun changes

Sask. education minister talks new policy requiring schools to get parental permission for pronoun changes

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 17:02

The province's education minister is making some changes ahead of the new school year. Dustin Duncan will require schools to get parental consent if a child under 16 wants to be called a different name -- or have different pronouns used. Host Stefani Langenegger talks with education minister Dustin Duncan.

