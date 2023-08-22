Content
Luc Provost, a.k.a. Mado Lamotte, takes on role of a lifetime in Michel Tremblay's Hosanna

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 15:33

Luc Provost, who is best known as drag queen Mado Lamotte, says delivering the words of Michel Tremblay onstage has always been a dream of his. That dream is finally coming true: Provost will be soon be at Le Trident theatre in Quebec City to play the role of Hosanna, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 7.

