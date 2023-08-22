This new café hires people with lived experience of addiction and mental illness

News

Duration 2:50

A new coffee shop in Toronto is serving up sandwiches and breaking down barriers for people with lived experience of addiction and mental health challenges. Working for Change is a charitable organization that operates Out of This World Cafés in partnership with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). CBC’s Talia Ricci visited their newest spot on Queen Street West.