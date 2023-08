Ottawa announces up to $74M for small modular nuclear reactor development in Sask.

Saskatchewan is counting on nuclear power to be a major part of its future power generation but the technology the province is hoping to lean on is costly and not yet operational in Canada. Recently, federal government officials announced money for small modular nuclear reactors but the provincial government and SaskPower were not there to hear it. The province says the details of the funding agreement have not yet been finalized.