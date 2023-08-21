Content
Kelowna kangaroo farm closes doors amid provincial state of emergency

A popular tourist attraction in Kelowna has been shut down since last Friday. The Kangaroo Creek Farm is home to over 100 aminals, primarily kangaroos. It voluntarily closed its doors due to the risk of fire in the area, taking a hit during its peak season. CBC News spoke with Caroline MacPherson, the facilities' director, about how they are managing during these trying times.

