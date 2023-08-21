Content
75 years since Le Refus Global manifesto challenged power of Catholic Church over Quebec

75 years since Le Refus Global manifesto challenged power of Catholic Church over Quebec

  18 hours ago
  • Radio
  Duration 17:36

Patricia Smart is a professor emeritus at Carleton University and she has written several books on women in Quebec literature and arts. In 1998, she published Les Femmes du Refus global. She shares some of her memories of her encounters with the seven women who signed the manifesto in 1948.

