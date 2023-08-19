Get Buck! Krump dancer 7Starr explains the art of the praise dance from the streets!

Duration 54:00

Street dance culture in Montreal and across Canada has definitely been expanding for nearly as long as hip hop culture has been around - possibly longer than 50years, even! The dancers of Montreal have managed to take their interpretations of the various street dance styles to stages home and abroad, in the context of festivals, or as a part of the programming of established dance institutions. Today, they all work together to present J.O.A.T - Jack of All Trades - Festival! And Krump dancer and rapper, 7Starr, is one of those mainstay artists, instrumental in the growth of street dance and krumping in particular.