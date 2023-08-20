Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Island Hopes Ribfest Brings in Essential Funding

Content
All in a Weekend8:58Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Island Hopes Ribfest Brings in Essential Funding

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:58

It's the last day for Ribfest, the biggest fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the West Island. We find out where the money goes and how the needs of community have changed from Interim Executive Director Valentino Pietrantonio.

now