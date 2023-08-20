Content
Housing crunch + population boom = trouble

Canada's population surged by more than one million people last year, almost entirely due to immigration. But the majority didn't come in as Permanent Residents. They came as TFWs, international students or through the International Mobility Program. Canada might be inviting all these people here, but a lack of affordable places to live can make for a lousy welcome. Paul Haavardsrud talks to TD's chief economist Beata Caranci about why this is keeping her up at night.

