What On Earth42:55A climate research hub in the North rises from the ashes

A climate research hub in the North rises from the ashes

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 42:55

The Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation breathes new life into Scotty Creek Research station, after a brutal wildfire decimated it last fall. Now, this climate research hub is jumping on a new opportunity to rebuild and take stock of data from before and after the fire to help tell the story of a rapidly changing North. Reporter Liny Lamberink visits this world-class climate research station in N.W.T. to explore the damage and survey the progress against the backdrop of a relentless season of wildfires. Alberta presses pause on renewable energy projects in a move one law professor calls “undemocratic.”

