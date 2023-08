Watch as this expert bands a ruby-throated hummingbird in the palm of his hand

Duration 2:09

You may be seeing a few more of Windsor's smallest visitors around at this time of year. Hummingbirds — more specifically ruby-throated hummingbirds. There are many of them migrating through the area right now, and certified hummingbird bander Bob Hall-Brooks is getting to work "banding" the hummingbirds to track their movements and gather information. Hall-Brooks, president of the Ontario Bird Banding Association, takes CBC's Mike Evans along for the ride.