Ride along with a Windsor outreach team

News

Duration 4:21

Many who are experiencing homelessness in Windsor find their meals and clothes at shelters or other facilities but in some cases, help needs to come to them. Join outreach volunteers Mark Vaclavek, Roxanne Anger and Joyce Picco for St. Vincent de Paul, as they take part in a recent tour of the city to help those in need of food, clothing and hygiene products.