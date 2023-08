Housing crisis forces more students to postpone their study plans

News

Duration 3:11

Laurent Levesque, CEO and co-founder of UTILE, a non-profit that builds affordable housing for students, plans on building up to 200 units in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough by 2027. New data, released by his organization, revealed that students have been dealing with a 20 per cent increase in rent in 2 years.