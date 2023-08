Blossom bliss, a pick-your-own flower business just outside Thunder Bay

Duration 3:25

It's a blossoming business in Murillo, Ont., just outside of Thunder Bay. The Little Flower Patch is full of bright, seasonal blooms and offers visitors a unique pick-your-own flowers experience. Watch the CBC's Sara Kae frolic through the fields while learning about the inspiration behind the DIY bouquets.