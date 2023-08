All Trump's indictments explained: Why Georgia is charging him like a 'mob boss' | About That

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for the fourth time, after a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and accusing him of running a ‘criminal enterprise.’ Andrew Chang explains all the charges, and why the latest are so significant.