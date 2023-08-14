The Quebec film industry is facing challenging times | CBC.ca Loaded
Quebec AM13:35The Quebec film industry is facing challenging times
The Quebec film industry is facing challenging times
13 hours ago
Radio
Duration 13:35
Actors and writers in Hollywood have been on strike for several weeks now. These work conflicts are having an impact here in Quebec for people working in the film industry. Carl Lessard has been working for Hollywood productions as a graphic designer for more then 20 years. He talks about why the film industry was in crisis long before these strikes.