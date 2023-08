Hold onto your butts, there's a Jurassic Jeep rolling through Thunder Bay

Cam Taylor's Jurassic Jeep can be seen driving around Thunder Bay, Ont. on any given day searching for roaming dinos. CBC's Matt Fratpietro met up with him to talk to him about why he's turned his run-of-the-mill beige Jeep into the iconic Jurassic Park Wrangler.