Kathy Reichs: "The Bone Hacker"

It’s been more than 25 years since Kathy Reichs published her first Temperance Brennan crime novel, "Déjà Dead", based on a serial murder case that she worked on in Montreal, in her capacity as a forensic anthropologist. She's now published her 22nd best-selling novel, "The Bone Hacker". Kathy talks about her career as forensic anthropologist in Montreal and Charlotte, North Carolina as well as the inspiration for the story in her latest novel.