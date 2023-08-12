Mongolian throat singer, Anand Avirmed, performs and educates at Orientalys in Montreal

Radio

Duration 11:16

22-year-old Anand Avirmed, from Washington D.C., is a practitioner of an ancient art: Mongolian throat singing. He's bringing that art to Montreal this weekend at the Orientalys festival, both on the stage and teaching anyone who wants to try it. We talk about how he learned Mongolian throat singing and why it resonates with him.