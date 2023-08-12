Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:16Mongolian throat singer, Anand Avirmed, performs and educates at Orientalys in Montreal

Mongolian throat singer, Anand Avirmed, performs and educates at Orientalys in Montreal

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:16

22-year-old Anand Avirmed, from Washington D.C., is a practitioner of an ancient art: Mongolian throat singing. He's bringing that art to Montreal this weekend at the Orientalys festival, both on the stage and teaching anyone who wants to try it. We talk about how he learned Mongolian throat singing and why it resonates with him.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:51

Watch Thursday's storm cause hail, flooding in Ottawa and Gatineau

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 0:59

Wildfire ravages historic Maui beach town, leaves it in ruins

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:29

Water leaks at Ottawa's Parliament LRT station after heavy rain

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 0:54

Flooded bus, leaky arena, submerged cars: More scenes from Thursday's storm aftermath

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 1:58

Assault charges laid in Montgomery, Alabama riverfront brawl

The National

4 days ago

now