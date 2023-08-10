How can we better support victims of crime? | CBC.ca Loaded
Daybreak Montreal13:29How can we better support victims of crime?
How can we better support victims of crime?
18 hours ago
Radio
Duration 13:29
Youth and families who have been affected by crime will get a chance to come together to push for change through discussion and through sport. Daybreak guest host Ainslie MacLellan speaks with Sharon Nelson, the vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, and with Fo Niemi, the executive director at The Centre of Research-Action on Race Relations.