How can we better support victims of crime?

Youth and families who have been affected by crime will get a chance to come together to push for change through discussion and through sport. Daybreak guest host Ainslie MacLellan speaks with Sharon Nelson, the vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal, and with Fo Niemi, the executive director at The Centre of Research-Action on Race Relations.

