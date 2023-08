Heavy rains cause partial dam collapse, flooding in Norway

Storm Hans battered Norway with heavy rains Tuesday and Wednesday. Flooding of the Braskereidfoss power dam control room prevented the hatches from opening, causing a partial collapse and flooding downriver. The heavy rains provoked mudslides and swollen rivers which swept away some structures and flooded towns, requiring the evacuation of more than 3,000 people and isolating others.