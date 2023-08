B.C. gardeners celebrate National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbour's Porch Day

Gardeners in Richmond, B.C., are celebrating National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbour's Porch Day by doing just that on a day set aside to advertise and celebrate the overabundance of the fresh, locally-grown produce at this time of year.