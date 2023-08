Two new ‘sharks’ are about to gobble up garbage in Toronto’s harbour

Duration 1:14

Cue the ‘Jaws’ music — but it’s trash, not people, who should be afraid of going into the water. PortsToronto has brought in two WasteShark Aquadrones to add to its larger Trash Trapping Program.CBC Toronto visited the Outer Harbour Marina to see the “sharks” in action.