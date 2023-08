CBC K-W behind-the-scenes: In the Key of C with Craig Norris

Duration 1:26

On the weekdays, CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's morning show, The Morning Edition, brings you the latest on news and happenings in and around the region. But on the weekends, we jam out. Host Craig Norris switches gears to bring you the hottest in music on In The Key Of C.