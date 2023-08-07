A stag party that has nothing to do with getting married

Content
Twenty-three participants gathered in Metriena, Latvia, to duke it out on stage for the honour of being called a champion stag caller. There were several categories for competitors to enter their imitations, such as a young stag deer or a victorious stag after battle. Contestants, many of whom are hunting enthusiasts, were required to wear traditional hunting garb and were not permitted to speak to each other or the audience while on stage. The only sounds they were allowed to make were their stag calls, which were scored by a panel using blind judging methods to determine the winner.

